The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department of the Sharjah Police managed to arrest a gang of eight people from African countries, who committed crimes of counterfeiting currency, in order to exploit it in committing fraud crimes.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department at the Sharjah Police, Colonel Omar Buwalzod, stated that the department had received confirmed information about a group of people counterfeiting banknotes, and based on that information, several security teams specialized in economic crimes were formed to follow up and control the gang’s activity.

He pointed out that the monitoring and follow-up team succeeded in revealing the identity of the gang, whose members had recently arrived in the state, and that they defrauded the victims by deluding them that they had the ability to double the money, and sell (fake) foreign exchange at a value lower than the local market to obtain cash. A native.

He explained that the team set up an elaborate ambush to seize the suspects one by one, and by searching their homes, fake foreign currency banknotes, equipment and technical devices used in counterfeiting currencies were found, in addition to the possession of tools and inks prepared for the same purpose, indicating that the seized currencies are fake according to the counterfeiting method. Total, and can fool simple people.

Bowalzod praised the work team and its efforts in quickly apprehending the gang members, despite the method that was characterized by extreme caution in their movements, calling on the public to unite and cooperate continuously and not hesitate to report any suspicious matter going on around them to reduce similar crimes, stressing the importance of consolidating the concepts of partnership. community to enhance comprehensive security and safety in society.