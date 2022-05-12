The campaign (Begging is a crime and giving is a responsibility) campaign launched by the Sharjah Police General Command since the beginning of last April 2022, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, resulted in the arrest of 169 beggars, as part of its efforts to combat negative behaviors and phenomena that are active during this period of the year.

Head of the Beggars Control Team in Sharjah Police, Lt. Col. Jassim Mohammed bin Taliah, said that the campaign of beggary is a crime and giving is a responsibility, one of the successful campaigns that contributed significantly to reducing the number of beggars during the holy month, given the strict and firm measures taken against the arrested beggars, noting that the team He managed to seize (116 men, 53 women) beggars, who were reported through the direct communication channels provided by the Sharjah Police General Command, as well as through the field campaigns of the control teams that roam all the roads of the emirate.

Lieutenant Colonel bin Taliah added that the campaign to seize beggars continues, in implementation of the directions of the Ministry of Interior, and in continuation of the efforts of the Sharjah Police to reduce negative practices, through integrated security plans to combat beggary, which are active in different seasons, stressing that beggary is a crime and threatens the security of society, and distorts appearance. Al-Hadari, calling on the public to make their donation through charitable associations and institutions officially approved by government agencies, and to cooperate with the police in reporting them via the toll-free number (901) or the hotline of the Criminal Investigation Department at (80040) or through the service ( Haris) available through the Sharjah Police smart application or the website www.shjpolice.gov.ae.



