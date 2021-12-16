Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, Lt. Col. Omar Bughanim, affirmed the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to enhance road safety and security in the emirate, revealing that 104 motorcycles and 505 vehicles were seized for violating the law and causing noise, as a result of the introduction of fundamental changes to vehicles and motorcycles. This is done by conducting daily specialized patrols in residential neighborhoods and external roads.

He explained that bikes and equipped vehicles that caused inconvenience to the residents were seized and confiscated, and the penalties stipulated in the traffic violations list were imposed on drivers who violate traffic laws.

Bughanim said that the Sharjah Police General Command is striving through its systematic and practical plans that it has previously set to reduce the phenomenon of the spread of noisy bicycles and vehicles on external roads and around residential neighborhoods, and the resulting inconvenience and anxiety for the residents of the emirate.



