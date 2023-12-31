The Sharjah Police General Command has strengthened its security measures to ensure compliance with instructions to prevent festive appearances and the use of fireworks displays in solidarity with the brothers in Gaza by deploying (362) military and civilian patrols and (933) policemen in various cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of its comprehensive security and traffic plan. .

The General Command confirmed that the work teams harnessed all their human and technical capabilities to achieve the security and safety of society, provide all types of support and response to members of the public, and ensure adherence to the announced controls and adherence to all instructions issued in this regard, calling for cooperation with the police agencies in enhancing public security and reporting these violations. And violations by contacting the Central Operations Room on the number 901, and spending happy times throughout the cities of the emirate, which are full of distinguished tourist destinations.