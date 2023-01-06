The Executive Committee of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah, during its meeting today, reviewed through visual communication technology its preparations and readiness to contain the expected depression that the Emirate of Sharjah and its affiliated cities will witness.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, and the Deputy Director General of Central Operations, Colonel Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zawd and a number of officers with specialization in leadership, strategic partners, and representatives of federal and local authorities and departments in Sharjah.

The meeting discussed the readiness of the work teams and their role in enhancing security, protection and preserving lives and property during the period in which the country will be affected by the depression. The committee instructed the public to exercise caution and follow the instructions that guarantee their safety and the safety of others and not to go to the beaches, the sea, valley areas, torrential runoff and low places.

The meeting discussed a number of measures and preventive measures that will be taken during the coming period to limit the repercussions of the weather condition and mitigate its effects, represented in the cooperation of all segments of society with the competent authorities to achieve the desired goals.