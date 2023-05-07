In a gesture that combined the human and social character, the Sharjah Police General Command returned a tourist of European nationality to return to his homeland, after he was stranded due to his financial condition that prevented his return, as part of the Sharjah Police’s community and humanitarian initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the society.

The details go back to the fact that one of the patrols, while passing on the airport road towards Al Dhaid, noticed a man sitting on the agricultural area under the bridge leading to the entrance to Sharjah International Airport, and he is in a deplorable condition, showing signs of fatigue and exhaustion, and accordingly he was transferred to the police station in the area jurisdiction, and after investigations it became clear that he is from Russia, and he came to the country last April for the purpose of tourism via his bicycle in the various emirates of the country, but after his financial condition faltered and his inability to master the English language, which stood as an obstacle in front of him, so he ended up unable to return to home.

Immediately, the Sharjah Police began providing the necessary services to the tourist, from booking a room for accommodation, a travel ticket, and meeting all his material and moral needs, until the date of the return trip to the homeland, and the work team required the tourist until his arrival at Sharjah International Airport, and ensured the completion of all travel procedures.

The Sharjah Police General Command affirmed its social responsibility by enhancing means of communication and support for members of society, including citizens, residents and visitors to the country from different countries of the world. Life in its various aspects, such as security and social security, for the members of the community.

For his part, the European tourist thanked the Sharjah Police for their support and assistance in returning to his homeland, and for the care that was provided to him, which he could not have imagined would happen to him, pointing out that the United Arab Emirates is one of the recognized countries, leading the world in providing happiness. Prosperity and well-being for all who live on its land, including citizens, residents and visitors.

He added, “This country amazed me a lot, as most of its people are distinguished by their cheerfulness and tactful manner in their dealings. I have noticed the multiplicity of nationalities and foreign communities in the Emirate of Sharjah and other emirates, and there is no concept of racism among them, and this is a beautiful and rare matter in some countries. I loved the Emirates, and it is a country.” It is worth visiting for tourism and staying in it to enjoy its many cultures and its picturesque tourist places.”