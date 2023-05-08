The Sharjah Police General Command has returned a tourist from a European country to his home, after he was stranded, due to his financial condition that prevented his return, in a gesture that combined the human and social character, as part of the Sharjah Police’s community initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life in society.

The details of the incident began when a patrol was passing on the airport road towards Al Dhaid, and noticed a man in a deplorable condition sitting on the agricultural area under the bridge leading to the entrance to Sharjah International Airport, showing signs of fatigue and exhaustion, and accordingly he was taken to the police station, and it turned out that he was from Russia, he came to the country last April for the purpose of tourism on his bicycle, and his financial condition faltered, and he was unable to return to his homeland.

Immediately, the Sharjah Police began providing the necessary services to the tourist, from booking a room for accommodation, a travel ticket, and meeting all his material and moral needs, until the date of the return trip to the homeland, and the work team required the tourist until his arrival at Sharjah International Airport, and ensured the completion of all travel procedures.

The Sharjah Police General Command affirmed its social responsibility by strengthening means of communication and support for members of society, including citizens, residents and visitors to the country from different countries of the world. It was keen to follow all procedures that ensure the safety of the tourist and his safe return to his homeland.