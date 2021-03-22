The Mleiha Police Station at the Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with the National Search and Rescue Center, managed to rescue a 42-year-old (Italian) tourist, after he fell from a height in Mleiha mountain in a rugged area difficult to reach amid the rocks, while he was at the top of the mountain accompanied by two His companions, as one of them sent their location point over the mountain after the police station contacted him.

In detail of the incident, the Maliha Police Station received a report from the National Ambulance at 9:50 am yesterday morning, stating the presence of a person with various injuries in separate parts of his body on Mleiha Mountain, as a result of his fall from a high place on the mountain and his stability in a place difficult for the ambulance and paramedics Reaching him, and upon receiving the notification, the specialized patrols moved from the center under the leadership of the center’s director, Lt. Col. Salem Sultan Al Ketbi, after contacting the National Search and Rescue Center to send a helicopter to the site of the accident, and after a great effort that was made due to the inaccuracy of the location, bad weather, and the ruggedness of the area The team managed to reach the site of the injured person at a steep altitude of about (50) feet, where he was in a state of fatigue after suffering a fracture in the hand, a deep wound in the head, and sporadic bruises around his body as a result of the fall, and he was reassured and provided with first aid by the personnel of the center. Then he was transferred by helicopter of the National Search and Rescue Center to Al Dhaid Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

The director of the Maliha Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Salem Sultan Al Ketbi, indicated that the center and the personnel working in it are ready to deal with this type of communications, given the nature of the mountainous region, which is witnessing a great turnout of mountaineering enthusiasts, whether by citizens or residents and tourists, calling on everyone to exercise caution and caution. When practicing this type of sport, with a commitment to follow all procedures that guarantee their safety, wishing safety for all.





