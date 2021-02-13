Sharjah Police launched a “remote doctor” initiative, in cooperation with the Kuwaiti Hospital in the emirate, which is concerned with providing medical advice services to those arrested in connection with criminal or traffic cases, through smart applications, with the aim of strengthening preventive and precautionary measures, in light of the repercussions of the spread of the Corona virus ».

The Acting Head of the Comprehensive West Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Salem Ahmed Saif Al Zaabi, said, “The initiative is the best solution to confront infectious diseases and limit their spread, as it aims to reduce the movement of detainees to and from the hospital, and to ensure that they attend their periodic reviews to ensure their safety.”

He added that the implementation of the new service started in the comprehensive police station Al Gharb, and will later include all comprehensive police stations in the emirate.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

