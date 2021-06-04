Sharjah Police managed to arrest a person who held a wedding party in his home in Khorfakkan without a permit, in violation of the decision issued by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates regarding the implementation of the regulation for controlling violations and precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

Sharjah Police confirmed that a wedding party attended by more than the allowed number was seized without a permit and their failure to adhere to the precautionary measures. In addition to monitoring a video clip on social media of the party that was organized, without taking into account physical distancing, and without prior permission from the competent authorities. The case file was referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution, to complete the legal procedures.



