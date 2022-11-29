In accordance with the decision issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, the Sharjah Police General Command announced a 50% reduction in the value of traffic fines in celebration of the 51st Federation Day of the United Arab Emirates, for a period of 51 days, from December 1, 2022 to January 20, 2023.

The Sharjah Police General Command began to take all measures related to the implementation of the decision in a timely manner, and this includes all violations registered before the date of December 1, except for severe violations, in addition to canceling the impoundment of vehicles, and canceling the traffic points resulting from all violations.

The Sharjah Police General Command calls on drivers and vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision to reduce violations and settle the situation, noting that the fine payment service is available through the Sharjah Police application and the Ministry of Interior application (MOI UAE), in addition to the (easy) devices deployed in police stations. and commercial centers in the emirate.