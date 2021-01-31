The Criminal Investigations and Investigations Department at the Sharjah Police General Command recovered 210 hacked accounts during the year 2020, and referred 125 seizures of cyber crimes to the Public Prosecution, while providing immediate assistance to victims of cyber breaches, enabling them to recover their accounts.

The director of the department, Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, confirmed that the cybercrime reported to the Information Technology Crime Branch is the bad exploitation by the weak-minded by defrauding a person’s data with the purpose of stealing or transferring money to their accounts.





