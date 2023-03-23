The Sharjah Police General Command stated that it has developed an integrated security and traffic plan, which enhances the safety and health of community members during the holy month, and achieves smooth traffic and traffic in the emirate, ensuring security and safety.

The Director General of the Central Operations Department, Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, confirmed that all police departments are fully prepared and ready to enhance safety during the blessed month, and provide all kinds of support and immediate response, indicating that all security, traffic and civil patrols will perform their tasks according to the plans prepared within the city of Sharjah. And the central and eastern regions, and the competent authorities will work to regulate traffic in all squares, and near the squares surrounding the mosques, with the aim of maintaining calm, flow and order in general.

Al-Naour confirmed the readiness of the operations room around the clock to deal with all reports that come to it quickly, and in accordance with standards of quality and efficiency, calling on community members to cooperate with the police agencies in contributing to the community in enhancing security and safety, and not hesitate to call 999 at If they are exposed to any emergency or request for help, and to the number 901 for non-emergency cases, such as inquiries related to public services.

Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour:

“The plan provides a safe environment by addressing the behaviors that are active during Ramadan.”