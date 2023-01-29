During the past five days, the Central Operations Room of the Sharjah Police General Command received 29,955 calls, through call centers 999 and 901, while the Traffic and Patrols Department dealt with 15 accidents during the depression period.

The Director of Operations Department, Colonel Dr. Jassim bin Hadda Al-Suwaidi, stated that the call center 999 responded quickly to 27,147 calls, while the call center 901 dealt with 2,808 calls, which included inquiries from the public and customers, and receiving complaints and suggestions.

He explained that the operations room raised the state of readiness before the depression to deal with all communications and communications received by it with immediate response and high efficiency, responding to all inquiries accurately, and providing all aspects of assistance to those dealing with it, in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu.

For his part, the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Alai Al-Naqbi, said that the Al-Anjad patrols dealt with 15 accidents during the depression period, and the injuries ranged between medium and simple.

He pointed out that during the depression, patrols were redeployed in various sectors and fields, in accordance with traffic plans, to ensure the safety of road users, and to broadcast awareness and guidance messages through various visual, print and audio media, and social media platforms, to enhance public awareness of accident prevention.