The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, witnessed the graduation of the “Rapid Intervention Course” for combating riots and maintaining order in the Punitive and Correctional Institution for Women, which is the first of its kind.

This comes within the framework of the Sharjah Police General Command’s keenness to prepare and qualify its police cadres, and to provide them with the best knowledge and science related to policing and security work, in order to achieve its lofty goals consistent with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing security and safety.

The course, which is the first of its kind for the female component, participated in the 10 female members of the Punitive Institution in Sharjah at the Women’s Prison branch, where they received training, field and professional programs, in addition to training them in archery and the arts of dealing, arrest and inspection, in cooperation with the Academy of Police Sciences represented by the Department Development and competencies.

Bin Amer extended his thanks and appreciation to the female members, urging them to develop their capabilities and skills, and to apply what they learned during the course to many security aspects.

On their part, the female members thanked the Sharjah Police for the knowledge and field skills they had received that enhanced their practical experiences and upgraded their capabilities to carry out their field tasks to the fullest.





