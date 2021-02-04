The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Sharjah Police General Command launched an electronic traffic awareness campaign under the slogan “Stay on your path .. secure your safety”, which started on the first of February and will continue until the sixth of next March, with the aim of spreading traffic awareness among drivers of vehicles, to reduce the effects of accidents Traffic, by adhering to the vehicle’s route, not suddenly deviating while driving, with the necessity of not overtaking in a wrong way, and deliberately not clearing the way for other vehicles, as failure to adhere to the traffic line, wrong overtaking, failure to clear the way, and sudden deviation caused the occurrence of 64 traffic accidents During the past year, it resulted in a number of injuries that ranged from moderate to severe.

The Director of the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch at Sharjah Police, Captain Saud Al-Shaiba, confirmed that the campaign aims to reduce traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and serious injuries, an embodiment of the leadership’s vision consistent with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at making roads safer.

He said that the campaign is directed at vehicle drivers from different groups of society, as awareness is spread between them through videos and messages, which are posted on the electronic driving accounts in various social media sites, as well as electronic advertisements on the interface of commercial centers spread across the emirate, in several languages ​​(Arabic and English). And Urdu), to remind them to follow the correct procedures when driving vehicles, and to ensure a more comprehensive delivery of the educational message.

He explained that the statistic indicates that vehicle drivers not adhering to the walking route comes at the forefront of the reasons leading to the occurrence of most accidents and deaths, stressing that the intensification of traffic campaigns throughout the year is aimed at educating members of society, which are based on last year’s statistics, It contributes to finding solutions to traffic phenomena that have been previously monitored, calling on drivers to adhere to the traffic line, with full focus on road movement while driving, with the need to adhere to all traffic and traffic laws.





