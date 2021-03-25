The General Department of Central Operations in Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Prevention and Safety Authority, launched the “Your Safety Bus” initiative, in accordance with the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, through which it aims to spread the culture of occupational health and safety in public facilities and workplaces. In line with the objectives of Sharjah Police, in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior, aimed at enhancing safety and civil protection, and ensuring the provision of administrative services in accordance with the standards of quality, efficiency and transparency.

The initiative includes displaying a film material on a mobile bus, specially prepared for this purpose, through which it aims to spread the culture of occupational health and safety in public facilities and workplaces in accordance with the requirements of the integrated management system, targeting the “military” category.

The Special Tasks Department witnessed the launch of the initiative in the presence of the Director of the Strategy and Excellence Branch, Major Abdul Rahman Muhammad Boughanim, a training specialist at the Prevention and Safety Authority, Mona Muhammad Lardi, and a number of officers and non-commissioned officers in the department. General Central Operations, Operations Department, next Tuesday.

The initiative included a review of the basics of occupational safety and health and risk management in buildings, and how to conduct daily inspections in order to ensure the safety of the building, in addition to ensuring the safety of the alarm system and elevators, the readiness of equipment and the safety of facilities and workplaces, and taking the necessary measures to correct defects, errors or irregularities, if Found, in order to prevent any dangers or damages that may arise from them.





