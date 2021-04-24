The Sharjah Police General Command launched a joint initiative between the Punitive and Correctional Corporation and the Traffic Services and Licensing Center, to provide traffic services to the institution’s inmates and their families.

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Corporation, Brigadier Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, said, “The initiative aims to simplify the journey of the customer’s procedures around the traffic transaction route in cooperation with the Traffic and Licensing Services Center by facilitating the provision of services to the guests, their families and the auditors in the institution, in addition to providing an excellent service for this segment to complete their transactions. In the shortest possible time, as well as reducing the burden on the traffic and licensing services centers.

The Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Al-Kee, affirmed the leadership’s keenness to provide its services to members of the public and dealers with high efficiency, in an optimal manner, in order to add this service to the rest of the various services it provides to its customers, with the aim of facilitating the customer’s journey to obtain all the services of the Traffic and Licensing Center at the Punitive and Correctional Corporation. One of the most important of these is registering the vehicle, completing the procedures for selling it, and paying traffic offenses, which are services in their entirety aimed at simplifying procedures during obtaining the service in an excellent way, contributing to customer happiness and enhancing the quality of life.

