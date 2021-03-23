Sharjah Police, represented by the Central Region Police Department, launched the “We Connect You” initiative, which is concerned with providing 23 different services, targeting three categories: employees of the first line of defense, senior citizens, and people of determination, as part of the leadership’s keenness to provide its services Distinctively, in order to achieve its objectives consistent with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior, aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

The Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al-Riyami, affirmed the Sharjah Police’s keenness to upgrade the services provided to the public, in line with the government’s drive to make customers happy by providing them with the best services and reducing the number of visitors to service delivery centers. Therefore, the initiative “We Connect You” was launched. , Which aims to provide an opportunity for three groups of society to complete their transactions as quickly and comfortably as possible, without going to service delivery centers to finish their procedures, including the first line of defense employees (doctors and nurses) working to confront and limit the spread of the emerging “Covid-19” virus, and senior citizens. And people of determination, in order to make it easier for this group that needs support and assistance and not expose them to the hardship of going by themselves to complete these transactions.

He explained that the initiative provides 23 services that are carried out through the Customer Happiness Center in Al Dhaid City in the Central Region, and deliver them to applicants at their residence, including the service of opening criminal and financial reports, handing over and receiving finds, in addition to a number of traffic services, such as: Issuing a clearance certificate after paying Fines and clearance of liability after paying residents’ traffic fines, and inquiring about violations.





