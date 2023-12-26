The Sharjah Police General Command announced that it will ban all celebrations and fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve 2024, in a sincere expression of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation with the brothers in the Gaza Strip.

Sharjah Police appealed to all institutions and individuals to cooperate with it and adhere to it, noting that it will take all legal measures against those who violate the instructions, and confirms that human solidarity is a deep-rooted culture and thought followed by Sharjah.