The Sharjah Police General Command has warned of the dangers of the movement of trucks and heavy vehicles on the internal and external roads of the emirate during the occurrence of fog, announcing the suspension of the movement of these vehicles until the fog clears, and the return of visibility, with the aim of reducing the human and material losses that may be caused by the resulting traffic accidents On the fluctuations of climatic conditions, especially when fog forms. Sharjah Police stated that this measure comes from the leadership’s keenness to protect lives and property, and to enhance traffic safety, in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of making roads safer.

He called on heavy vehicle and truck drivers to fully adhere to the decision to prevent this category of vehicles from driving during fog, and to take precautions and caution for their drivers, by applying correct measures that achieve their safety and the safety of road users. The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed that it will handle the violation of non-compliant trucks and heavy vehicles, in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of the year regarding rules and procedures for traffic control, as Article 104, Paragraph (c) stipulates the violation of that category of vehicles when driving in fog times, with a fine of the amount. 500 dirhams and four traffic points. And it urged drivers of trucks and heavy vehicles to adhere to the decision to prevent traffic during the descent of fog, in order to avoid traffic accidents.





