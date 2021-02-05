The Sharjah Police General Command announced the suspension of the movement of trucks and heavy vehicles on the internal and external roads of the emirate during the occurrence of fog until the situation clears up and the vision clears, with the aim of reducing the human and material losses that may be caused by traffic accidents resulting from the fluctuations of climatic conditions, especially when fog forms.

This measure stems from the leadership’s keenness to protect lives and property and to enhance traffic safety in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal to make roads safer.

The Sharjah Police General Command called on drivers of heavy vehicles and trucks to fully adhere to the decision to prevent the movement of this category of vehicles during the fog, and to take precautions and caution in their drivers by applying the correct measures that achieve their safety and the safety of road users.

The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed that it will violate non-compliant trucks and heavy vehicles in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of the year regarding traffic control rules and procedures, as Article 104, Paragraph / C / stipulates the violation of that category of vehicles when driving in fog times with a fine of 500 dirhams and 4 traffic points.

It also urged the drivers of that class of vehicles to abide by the decision to prevent traffic during the descent of fog to avoid traffic accidents, and wished everyone safety.





