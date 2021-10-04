The Central Region Police Department of Sharjah Police held a coordination meeting with partners on winter preparations in the desert tourist areas, headed by the Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, and in the presence of the Director of Al Madam Municipality, Salem Obaid Al Mayala, and the Director of Al Bataeh Municipality, Abdullah Sultan Al Ketbi, The Director of Al-Maliha Municipality, Musabeh Saif Al-Ketbi, the head of the Security Department, Saeed Moaded Al-Ketbi, and a number of specialized officers, in the administration building.

The meeting comes within the framework of coordination and mutual cooperation between the police and municipalities, and to support their efforts to enhance security and safety.

Al-Zaabi stressed the need for the integration of roles by all parties to achieve the desired goals in preserving lives and property in the wilderness areas, praising the role of municipalities in this.

The meeting dealt with a number of common issues in security and community work, in addition to preparations for the winter season in the desert tourist areas in the central region to achieve the highest standards of security and safety, in addition to a number of issues of interest to the community.





