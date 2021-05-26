The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Services of the Eastern Region Police Department of the Sharjah Police General Command managed to arrest 10 accused of fraud by phone in cooperation and coordination with Dubai Police.

This came in the wake of a report received by the Eastern District Police Department, according to which an unidentified person had been defrauded and defrauded Who called him and deluded him that he was an employee of a bank and wanted to update his data, which enabled him to penetrate his bank accounts and withdraw a sum of (32) thousand dirhams from his account balance.

Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Kai Al-Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said that the Criminal Investigations Department worked to form a team to collect information and infer about them and reveal their identity due to the danger they pose to persons, companies, bank accounts, and credit cards for individuals, and by communicating with all police agencies in the country they can Investigations men, in coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, reached the culprits, as it turned out that they were a gang of 10 people of Asian nationality, who specialized in this type of swindling and fraud, as they send fake text messages to dealers or communicate with them by phone To inform them of the need to renew the data of their personal bank account so that their banking services at the bank are not stopped, so that they can deceive them, and thus the account holder performs what the caller asks of him, and then and after providing them with the data, the balances are transferred from the victim’s accounts to other accounts and then sent. To outside the country.

Lt. Col. Saeed Khalfan Al-Naqbi, head of the Criminal Investigation Department, stated that the criminal investigation officers: They managed to seize the perpetrators and found in their possession a large number of smartphones and chips that carry numbers for some telecommunications companies in the country, a computer, and a set of receipts for money transfers that show the method of fraud and fraud used with the victims, and the investigations revealed the role that each accused was playing. In fraud with the aim of stealing money, as they all confessed to the accusation against them, and accordingly, the accused were arrested until they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

He called on community members not to pay attention to misleading messages or communications and to immediately report any crime or suspicion related to financial fraud, and to inform the police authorities of these suspected numbers, stressing that banks do not ask their customers to disclose their bank data or personal information through text messages or messages. E-mail or call them under the pretext of updating their bank accounts





