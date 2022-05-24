The forensic laboratory at the Sharjah Police General Command obtained a patent for an “industrial model” approved by the Ministry of Economy in the country for a device for examining the viability of bullets, which is a new innovative achievement added to its record of successive achievements in the security, criminal and specialized fields, in continuation of the approach to developing technical and specialized capabilities and capabilities.

A forensic evidence expert in the laboratory, the designer of the device, which won the Innovative Idea Award within the Excellence Award of His Highness the Minister of Interior, Colonel Dr. Naji Muhammad Hassan Al-Hammadi, said that this achievement will greatly contribute to raising the efficiency of work outputs and support the efforts of the Ministry of Interior to develop methods of work with pioneering innovations and excellence in the field. Security to combat and reduce crime.

He added that this achievement will directly serve those working in the field of forensic evidence who examine gunshots and the police and judicial units concerned with controlling forensic evidence “gunshots”… stressing the importance of this scientific invention and its role in detecting the validity of bullets of various calibers and types, as innovation contributed to reducing The time taken for the examination is from 5 days to 5 minutes.

The forensic expert in the criminal laboratory explained that this pioneering device dispenses with the use of no less than 50 types of firearms of different calibers to test the validity of the bullets through the use of the innovative fire house room that accommodates different sizes of calibers, which contributed to reducing purchase expenses and saving at least 50 types of firearms of different types and calibers, providing a safe place to store them, as well as providing maintenance costs.

Colonel Dr. Naji Al Hammadi expressed his thanks to the Sharjah Police General Command for its constant support for various ambitious ideas and projects in various criminal fields and its constant encouragement for creativity, innovation and excellence in the implementation of various projects.



