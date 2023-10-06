Yesterday, the Sharjah Police General Command announced the launch of the smart electric traffic bike, which was 100% manufactured by Emirati hands, including the batteries. Work on it took two years since September 2021, as part of the plan of the emirate and Sharjah Police to shift to sustainability in various fields of work.

The launch of the bike came during the seventh Sharjah Economic Sustainability Forum, which was organized by the Sharjah Police General Command in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the General Command headquarters yesterday, Thursday.

The director of the company that designed the bike, Rashid Al Salmi, said that the bike was 3D printed and every piece of it was made by Emirati hands, including the batteries, noting that work on the bike took two years, starting in September 2021.

Al-Salmi added that the bike covers a distance of 300 km per charge, while the bike is charged in only 30 minutes, and its maximum speed reaches 155 km/hour, while its weight reaches 185 kg, and it can bear weights of up to 250 kg.

He stated that this bike on display is a prototype, as work is still underway to make a version designated for the police to carry out all the traffic tasks in which it is used, pointing out that the bike includes a radar with 4 cameras that alerts the driver to blind spots on the road.

He explained that the team working on this bike includes 5 members of the Sulmi company crew; Among them are 4 Emiratis and one Lebanese, and they are the ones who succeeded in creating this bike with the aim of enhancing sustainability in the Emirate of Sharjah and reducing emissions.