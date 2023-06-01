Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah, and Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, inaugurated the “Coding of Penal and Correctional Institutions, from Traditional to Virtual” project, according to a highly intelligent system.

This project is based on several implicit projects that will continue until 2040, including smart design of prisons with smart infrastructure, rehabilitation of inmates using artificial intelligence techniques, reformulation of motives and behavioral models, innovative laboratories for inmates through metaverse technologies, virtual prisons, and neurotherapy.

This came on the sidelines of a ceremony honoring the winners of the “Readiness for the Future” award in its first session, organized by the Sharjah Police in cooperation with the Academy of Police Sciences, in the presence of general managers and a number of officials at the federal and local levels, and representatives of universities, research institutes and houses of expertise locally and internationally. His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, said that the Sharjah Police General Command is keen to read the new reality and its changes that require security institutions to respond to this reality through scientific strategies and studied methodologies, preparing for the future by exploring its prospects and dealing consciously with its challenges. Hence, the launch of the “Future Readiness” award came to contribute to developing a forward-looking vision based on the foundations of scientific research, in which students, researchers, and academics participate, competing in drawing paths of scientific knowledge for the future that embody the essential meaning of the power of science, its ability to change concepts, and create visions. Facing challenges and leading the future transformation with confidence and competence towards achieving comprehensive and sustainable security that is the best in the world.

He added that the wide participation of researchers in the first edition of the award in its seven areas «the future of transportation, the future of cybersecurity, the future of drug abuse and control and rehabilitation of drug abusers, the future of penal and correctional institutions and rehabilitation of inmates, the future of outsourcing or privatizing government services and services, future non-traditional crimes, and the future of systems Action» confirms the success of the Sharjah Police in its bet on security knowledge and deepening the role of scientific research in enhancing security work alongside field work, so that the two sides integrate knowledge and field, realizing that the applied quality of ideas is the basis for solid construction.

For his part, Director General of the Academy of Police Sciences – Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani, said that the Future Readiness Award represented a broad title for the future targets of the Sharjah Police, so the decision of the Commander-in-Chief came to establish the award, which aims to be optimally prepared and ready for challenges and seize and manufacture future opportunities. In order to contribute to leadership in all security fields, and to spread the culture of foreseeing the future by engaging scientists, researchers and students to sustain government excellence and the leading position of the United Arab Emirates, and to create partnerships with prestigious institutions and research centers in the field of future security studies, in order to reach innovative solutions to future phenomena and challenges and support Decision making to provide a promising vision and strategy for anticipation and readiness.

In the category of institutions, the first place was won by the Advisor-Adviser Foundation from the United Arab Emirates, for a study entitled: Future Prospects for the Rehabilitation and Control of Drug Abusers. And the second place went to: Click for a Business Software Company, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for a study entitled: Anticipating the Future of Cybersecurity.

The third place was won by the National Center for Social and Criminological Research from the Arab Republic of Egypt for a study entitled: Anticipating the future of non-traditional future crimes, monitoring mechanisms and methods of confrontation and prevention.

In the category of individuals, the winner of the first place: researcher Rahaf Munther Al-Saba from the Syrian Arab Republic for a study entitled: Anticipating the future of the transport sector (transportation) from the window of contemporary reality in order to achieve the visions of the Emirates 2030 and 2050. And second place: researcher Aisha Tariq Saleh Bu Khalaf Al-Hammadi from the Emirates, for a study entitled: Application of Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Drones, and Safety of Road Transport for Crisis Management. And third place: researcher Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullatif Al-Dhafar from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for a study entitled: The Future of Securing Self-Driving Cars. And in the third repeated place: researcher Essam El-Din Abdel-Al-Sayed Abdel-Al, from the Arab Republic of Egypt, for a study entitled: Looking to the Future and its Importance in Confronting the Crimes of Abuse of Narcotic Substances, Psychotropic Substances, and Preventive Addiction – in the Light of UAE Law