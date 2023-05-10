The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, launched its traffic campaign, “Stay on your path”, since the first of May. Its launch was based on the traffic results and indicators for the past year, as the violation of non-compliance with the traffic line ranked second in the number of violations committed in the emirate. Sharjah in 2022.

The Director of the Awareness and Information Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department, Captain Saud Al-Shaybah, stressed the Sharjah Police’s keenness to continue launching its awareness campaigns that enhance traffic culture among drivers and road users, and educate them on the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and instructions, and inform them of the risks involved in the event of non-compliance with them, pointing to The “Keep Your Lane” campaign aims to inform all road users of the danger of not adhering to the lane, and the consequent violations and successive accidents, explaining the consequences of wrong overtaking, the consequences of which may reach pedestrians on the sidewalks outside the road.

Al-Shaiba pointed out that the campaign includes publishing its awareness messages in three different languages, through the various social networking sites of the Sharjah Police, and through the print, audio and visual media, in addition to delivering a number of traffic lectures, or through direct awareness through traffic patrols.

The Director of the Awareness and Traffic Information Branch at Sharjah Police called on vehicle drivers and road users to abide by the rules and regulations of traffic and traffic on the roads, adhere to the specified speeds, and be careful and attentive while driving, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of road users.