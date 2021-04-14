The Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with the Registration Village, launched the “Complete your transaction from your vehicle” service, as a new service added to the rest of the various services it provides to its customers in the registration village, as part of its constant endeavor to facilitate the customer’s journey within the precautionary and preventive measures it takes to reduce The spread of the pandemic.

The Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Lt. Col. Khaled Al-Kee, affirmed that Sharjah Police seeks to enhance customer satisfaction and happiness by adding more quality to the services provided according to the best standards, in order to save customers’ time and effort, and in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and improving the services provided. .

He pointed out that the “Complete your transaction from your vehicle” service enables the customer to obtain all traffic and licensing services through the office designated for that service in Tasjeel Village, without the need to get off the vehicle and wait inside the center, which contributes to the smooth flow of work and speed of completion. In addition to helping to give customers reassurance, given the pandemic circumstances at the present time.





