The Media and Public Relations Department of the Sharjah Police General Command launched an electronic awareness campaign entitled “Celebrate Safely”, coinciding with the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, stressing that the campaign aims to enhance community awareness and raise the sense of security through a number of practices that neglect may cause risks. Gross to self and money.

The Director of the Media and Public Relations Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Aref Hassan Hodeib, said that the campaign, which was launched yesterday, Friday, comes within the framework of enhancing the quality of security life for the UAE community by directing several awareness guidelines and film materials that are published consecutively on the social networking sites of the Sharjah Police. During the Eid Al Fitr holiday, and extends beyond the holiday, stressing that security awareness is one of the important and influential tools in the success of efforts and achieving the desired goals that the Ministry of Interior in general and Sharjah Police in particular aspire to.

He explained that the community is the main pillar on which the campaign is based, and they are the focus of its success, as it is linked to daily life practices, calling for solidarity and working with advice and guidelines to achieve the campaign’s endeavors and celebrate safely.

During the campaign, the General Command of Sharjah Police called on community members to take precautions and caution when visiting the sea beaches, which are witnessing a great turnout on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, with the need to adhere to the instructions shown on the directional boards located along the beaches, and not to exceed the areas designated for crossing water bikes. Parents need to pay attention to their children, and not allow them to go to the beaches without supervision.

Sharjah Police stressed the danger of firecrackers and fireworks among members of society, in general, and children in particular, and the resulting accidents and injuries that would disturb the Ramadan atmosphere and the joy of Eid.

Sharjah Police warned of the danger of leaving children inside and leaving vehicles, which could cause them to suffocate as a result of high temperature and lack of oxygen, stressing the need for parents to be vigilant in monitoring children, and warning them of the dangers of neglect.

Sharjah Police stressed the need to adhere to traffic safety regulations, whether for vehicle drivers or pedestrians, and to pay attention to safety factors for all road users.

It also called on community members to cooperate with the police by reporting any emergency incident or any negative behavior by calling the central operations room at the number (999) for emergency reports, or (901) for non-emergency cases, and inquiring about Sharjah Police services, or through the “guardian” service. Available on the Sharjah Police app, or the hotline (80040) of the Criminal Investigation Department in case of reporting any negative behavior.



