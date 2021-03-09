The Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with the “Bee’ah” company, launched a campaign to control the violating electric, motor and air bicycles, based on its concern for the safety of those riders and the safety of road users, in line with its objectives that embody the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at making roads safer.

The head of the Traffic Investigation and Control Department at the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, Major Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, said that the department launched a wide control campaign to limit the use of electric bicycles, motorcycles and air bicycles on the main and secondary roads, which resulted in its first week in the seizure of 104 electric bicycles and 53 motorcycles. And 305 airfields violated, and the most prominent violations were represented in cycling in places and roads designated for vehicles, and the failure of their drivers to comply with special safety requirements, such as wearing helmets and phosphorescent clothing, and other requirements that ensure the safety of their users, and the necessary legal measures have been taken against violators. He pointed out that an electric bicycle accident occurred in an industrial zone, coinciding with the launch of the campaign, which resulted in the driver being seriously injured.

He called on cyclists to use them within the specified range, with the necessity to adhere to wearing helmets and phosphorous clothing designated for this, and to take all measures that prevent them from being exposed to accidents and ensure their safety.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

