The Executive Committee of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah reviewed, during its meeting yesterday, via visual communication technology, its preparations to contain the expected depression, which will be witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah and its affiliated cities.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, and the Deputy Director General of Central Operations, Colonel Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zawd, and a number of officers with leadership competence, and strategic partners.

The meeting discussed the readiness of the work teams and their role in promoting and protecting lives and property during the depression period, and instructed the public to exercise caution, and not to go to the beaches, sea, valley areas, torrential runoff, and low places.

The meeting discussed a number of preventive measures and measures to limit the repercussions of the weather and mitigate its effects.