Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, affirmed the readiness of Sharjah Police to receive New Year’s celebrations, and to prepare a comprehensive security and traffic plan that enhances the safety and health of community members, and achieves smooth traffic in the emirate.

Yesterday, Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer chaired a meeting with the aim of examining the preparations of the Sharjah Police General Command and ensuring its security and traffic readiness during the reception of the new year, in the presence of the concerned departments and a number of officers in the Sharjah Police.

He explained that the Sharjah Police has taken security and traffic arrangements to secure all squares, intersections, and internal and external roads, by intensifying the number of patrols throughout the emirate, with the aim of monitoring roads and ensuring their flow.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police called on members of the public to cooperate with police personnel and adhere to traffic instructions, in order to avoid congestion and accidents.

He pointed out that all security teams are ready to receive complaints and communications at (999) for emergency communications, and (901) for non-emergency communications, and to deal with them professionally in order to enhance the security quality of life.