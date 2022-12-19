The Deputy Director of the Eastern Region Police Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, Colonel Rashid Saif Al Zaabi, stated that the Sharjah Police General Command has prepared intensively for the winter season in the Eastern Region, in cooperation with strategic partners.

Al Zaabi said during the “Safety, My Country” programme, which is prepared by the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police, that the protection and safety of society comes at the forefront of priorities, pointing out that all relevant authorities have drawn up their plans in advance to ensure the provision of a comfortable and stable atmosphere for all citizens, residents and visitors. During the coming period, and during the periods of celebrations that the eastern region will witness on the occasion of the advent of the New Year 2023.

He referred to a number of cooperating agencies with the Sharjah Police, represented by a group of government and private departments, which in turn contribute to achieving the goals and mission aimed at serving members of society and achieving the comprehensive concept of enhancing security and safety.

The Deputy Director of the Eastern Region Police Department pointed out that the Sharjah Police is keen to direct community members to take precautions and adhere to regulations and laws to ensure their safety and to avoid everything that disturbs the family atmosphere of dangerous behavior during their periods in the Eastern Region.