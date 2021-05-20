The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, in cooperation with ADNOC, has launched three new stations to provide integrated services for inspecting light vehicles inside ADNOC stations, in the cooperation and industrial zones 12, and Al Mirqab in Sharjah, at a rate of one lane in each station serving More than 100 vehicles per day, in the presence of the Director General of Central Operations, Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, the Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Muhammad Al-Kai, the Deputy Director of the Department, Lt. Col. Majid Al-Nuaimi, and the Head of the Technical Inspection Department, Lt. Col. Muhammad Ahmad Al-Mahrezi.

Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour said that the launch of the three stations for checking vehicles comes to enhance customer satisfaction with the services provided, and to complete the plan to develop the strategic partnership between Sharjah Police and ADNOC, which aims to serve the largest segment of the public, especially since the service stations that have been launched, It is located within the lively and densely populated areas of the city of Sharjah.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

