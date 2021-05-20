The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department of the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, in cooperation with ADNOC Company, has launched three new stations to provide integrated services for inspecting light vehicles inside ADNOC stations in (Al Taawun, Industrial 12 and Al Mirqab) areas in Sharjah, at a rate of one lane in each station that serves more Of (100) vehicles per day, in the presence of Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Muhammad Al-Kai, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Lieutenant Colonel Majed Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of the Department, and Lt. Col. Muhammad Ahmad Al Mahrezi, Head of the Technical Inspection Department at Sharjah Police.

Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations of Sharjah Police, said that the launch of the three vehicle inspection stations comes within the framework of the leadership’s keenness to enhance customer satisfaction with the services provided, and a continuation of the strategic partnership development plan between Sharjah Police and ADNOC, which aims to serve the largest segment of the public. Especially since the service stations that have been launched are located within the vital and densely populated areas of Sharjah, and the services they provide include inspecting light vehicles for the purposes of registration, renewal of ownership, and export.

Brigadier General Naour added that the new sites are a real addition to the previous stations that were previously launched in partnership with a number of companies operating in the same field, thus raising the number of stations that provide these services to (14) stations distributed across the emirate, which are the best and the most recent of their kind. In providing this type of services, and effectively contributing to alleviate the burden on other inspection centers by providing high-quality, high-quality services for checking and registering vehicles according to the latest globally applicable systems.





