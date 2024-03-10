The Sharjah Police General Command has identified locations for launching Iftar cannons in the Emirate of Sharjah and its affiliated cities during the holy month of Ramadan..

The cannons were distributed in cooperation with strategic partners in Al Majaz Waterfront Square, Al Dhaid Fort Square in the Central Region, Clock Tower Square in the city of Kalba, Khor Fakkan Amphitheater Square, and Dibba Al Hisn Comprehensive Center Square..

Sharjah Police affirmed its constant keenness to revive this popular heritage, which has been deeply rooted in the memory of Emirati society and passed down through generations, and because it spreads joy and happiness to members of the public, especially those who are keen to attend this event – citizens, residents and visitors..