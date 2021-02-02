The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed that social media is gathering all segments of society, and it needs modern cadres and equipment to monitor it and deter violators, noting that the number of active accounts in the country according to studies it has conducted reached 42.63 million, and the UAE topped the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in government communication through Social media platforms, by 60%.

She added that studies have proven that social media has five advantages and five disadvantages.

In detail, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, stressed during the procedural confrontation symposium on cybercrime, organized by the American University of Sharjah, in cooperation with Sharjah Police, that workers in the field of combating cybercrime face several challenges, as they receive a large number of special reports. With electronic violations, and they need a double effort to combat them, indicating that the police seek to keep abreast of changes, bring advanced devices, to control cyber crimes, and hold their perpetrators accountable.

In turn, the Director of the Research Center at Sharjah Police, Brigadier Dr. Khaled Al Hammadi, confirmed that there are 12 crimes that take place through social media platforms, and those affected by them can open reports against their perpetrators, including eight misdemeanor cases with a penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine, and four criminal cases that can be That the punishment reaches more than five years in prison and a fine.

He indicated that there are five advantages to social media, as it has become the fastest way to circulate news and information, arrest perpetrators and criminals and communicate with others, and a large space for discussion on various issues, and support the spread of digital media, noting that it also has five drawbacks, such as spreading destructive ideas and displaying Pornographic material, fraud, forgery, violation of private and public rights, impersonation, and the violation of privacy. He emphasized that the number of victims of cyber attacks in the world has reached 555 million attacks annually, pointing out that there are several areas in which social media platforms are used, such as: education and training, broadcasting information and data, recruiting individuals and groups, identifying trends and tendencies of community groups and presenting the results of studies and research.

He pointed out that Sharjah Police took advantage of social media to enhance security and safety, by increasing community awareness, promoting concepts of social values, introducing risks and challenges, spreading tolerance concepts, educating young people about the dangers of perverted ideas, and highlighting the dangers of rumors.

Cyber ​​crime penalties

The Director of the Research Center at Sharjah Police, Brigadier Dr. Khaled Al Hammadi, stated that the punishment for electronic extortion is up to two years in prison, a fine of 250 to 500 thousand dirhams, fraud, one year in prison and a fine of 250 thousand to one million dirhams, and violation of privacy six months imprisonment or a fine 150 to 500 thousand dirhams, insult, slander and defamation imprisonment and a fine of 250 to 500 thousand dirhams.

He added that the penalty for piracy of electronic accounts is imprisonment and a fine of 250 to 500 thousand dirhams, infringement of intellectual property rights imprisonment and fines, theft of bank accounts six months imprisonment and a fine of 150 to 300 thousand dirhams, possession of juvenile pornographic materials with six months imprisonment and a fine of 150 thousand to 150 thousand One million dirhams.

He added that publishing pornographic or indecent material carries a penalty of five years imprisonment and a fine of 500 thousand to three million dirhams, and the dissemination of false news imprisonment and a fine of 500 thousand to one million dirhams, and acts related to terrorism imprisonment of at least five years and a fine of up to two million dirhams, and incitement to Debauchery imprisonment and a fine of one million dirhams, and stricter punishment for minors.





