The Director of the Eastern Region Police Department in the Emirate of Sharjah, Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Kai Al-Hamoudi, today honored the citizen Salem Saeed Hammoud Al-Deri for his courage and dedication to saving a person from drowning in the sea water in a city

The details of the accident return when, while he was with his family on the seashore, Al-Dari saw a person in the sea waving his hand asking for help after the sea currents took him inland. Until the arrival of the national ambulance.

Colonel Dr. Al-Hamoudi praised the courage and courage of the citizen of Al-Darai, and praised him for saving a person’s life, stressing that this honor comes within the framework of the Sharjah Police’s interest in activating the role of community partnership, and spreading the spirit of cooperation in order to extend security and safety.

He praised the great role that community members play and their active contribution in raising their common responsibility towards the security of the population through their fruitful cooperation with the security services by not hesitating or backing down in rescuing and helping anyone, which reflects the positive image of cohesion.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

