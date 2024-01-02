The Central Operations Room at the Sharjah Police General Command handled 3,343 calls during the New Year holiday, with 2,358 calls on the 999 call platform, and 985 calls via the 901 number for non-emergency cases.

The Director of the Operations Department, Colonel Dr. Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the operating room raised its state of readiness during the New Year’s holiday, and worked to coordinate all efforts between it and the operating rooms in the central and eastern regions, and dealt with all incoming calls with high professionalism, and referred them to the relevant authorities. According to his specialty, and keen to enhance the response time in order to achieve the quality of security life for the UAE community.

He pointed out that the operations room received many calls through the 999 platform designated exclusively for receiving emergency reports, in order to inquire about a specific service or inquire about a special matter, pointing out that these calls affect the effectiveness of the immediate response to cases required by necessity.

He added that the 901 communication platform, which operates around the clock, was designated to meet the needs of customers, respond to all inquiries, provide all information, and receive non-emergency comments and reports from all members of society, calling for the importance of determining the type of report before communicating with the operating room so that the service can be provided. In the manner that the customer is satisfied with.