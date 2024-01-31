The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Criminal Investigations Department and the Eastern Region Police Department, was able to thwart a theft and smuggling operation due to a gang formation. They stole jewelry worth 800 thousand dirhams. In preparation for being smuggled abroad through one of the ports in the country.

In detail, a report was received to the operations room from one of the shops selling gold in the city of Khor Fakkan stating that the shop had been robbed by a criminal group in the late hours of the night. Immediately, elements of the criminal investigation and investigations went to the site of the report, and accordingly a security team was formed to investigate and collect information about the matter. The perpetrators of the crime, and after continuous search and investigation operations, the security team was able, in the first hours of receiving the report, to determine the identities of the gang formation.

With the intense efforts of police personnel; The stolen gold was found in a shipping container at one of the country’s ports. In preparation for his transfer abroad, work is underway to arrest the gang members, and the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal measures.

Sharjah Police called on everyone, including individuals and owners of commercial establishments, to commit to securing their establishments with security control systems, and to cooperate with the security services, and not to hesitate to report any person who attempts to violate the rights of others or threaten the stability of society via the number 999 designated for emergency cases, stressing that it will deal with it. We firmly stand with anyone who thinks about tampering with the security and safety of citizens and residents.