The Sharjah Police General Command reached the 18-year-old “French girl” who was absent from her family’s home in the Al Suyuh suburb, and a post about her was circulated on social media, stating that she was absent from her family’s home.

She stated that search and investigation procedures resulted in finding the “absent woman” and she is in good health, while work is underway to complete the necessary procedures to hand her over to her family. Al-Syouh Comprehensive Police Station received a report the day before yesterday, at 11:40 a.m., from the father of the “absent woman,” stating that his daughter had left the house at a late hour, and contact with her had been cut off, and he had no information regarding her whereabouts, and after 24 An hour of exhaustive research; The police found her in good health.