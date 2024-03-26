The Sharjah Police General Command reached the 18-year-old “absent French girl” from her family’s home in the Al Suyouh suburb, about whom a post was circulated on social media, stating that she was absent from her family’s home. The General Command explained that the search and investigation procedures – thanks to God – resulted in finding the absent woman, and she is in good health, and work is underway to complete the necessary procedures to hand her over to her family. Al-Suwaih Al-Shamel Police Station received a report yesterday, Monday, at 11:40 a.m. from the father of the absent woman, stating that his daughter left the house late, and communication with her was lost, and he had no information regarding her whereabouts, and after (24) hours of Comprehensive search; The police found her in good health.

