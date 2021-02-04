The employees of the Sharjah Police General Command received the second dose of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, as part of the health campaign launched by the General Command earlier. The campaign comes in line with the directives of the leadership aimed at enhancing the health and safety of community members, ensuring the implementation of measures to limit the spread of the virus, and implementing the targeted plans pursued by Sharjah Police to ensure the health and safety of its members, which are reflected in the security and safety of society.





