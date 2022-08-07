The Sharjah Police General Command has begun broadcasting awareness messages about the dangers of fraud and electronic extortion crimes to the public through cinema screens in all languages, in cooperation with the “Vox Cinemas” company, in conjunction with the awareness campaign entitled “Be Aware” launched by the Departments of Media and Public Relations, and Investigations and Criminal Investigations. In July of this year, to raise awareness of fraud and electronic extortion.

This comes in implementation of the strategy of the Ministry of Interior in spreading and strengthening security awareness within a wide range, to reach a society that has a great deal of awareness of the dangers of various cybercrime, by providing a number of tips and instructions that prevent them from falling victim to these acts, and the resulting serious consequences. on lives and property.

The Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Aref Hassan bin Hudaib, explained that activating the broadcast of some awareness tips and advice through cinema screens aims to draw the attention of young people, parents, families and all groups of society, towards concerted efforts to protect members of society from falling easy prey to those with weak souls. Which lure its victims professionally, by introducing cinema-goers and the younger generations to the crimes of fraud and electronic extortion and their repercussions on their lives, money and property, in line with the generous care of the wise leadership, which makes every effort to protect society and make it completely free of crime, and renounce everything that disturbs its peace The security and stability of community members and their protection from the tampering of abusers.

He pointed to the keenness of the Media and Public Relations Department to harness all the various media channels, visual, audio and print to spread and enhance awareness of the dangers of emerging cybercrime.

Brigadier General Aref bin Hudaib explained that cinema screens are a new window to enhance the awareness of members of society, praising the positive cooperation existing between Sharjah Police and “Vox Cinemas” in increasing awareness-raising spaces.