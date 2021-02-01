The Sharjah Police General Command represented by the Sharjah Police Research Center, in cooperation with the American University of Sharjah, is organizing a virtual seminar under the title “Procedural Confrontation for Cybercrime”, tomorrow, to discuss future challenges related to various cybercrimes.

The Director of the Research Center at Sharjah Police, Brigadier Dr. Khaled Al Hammadi, stated that the symposium will address the rapid spread of cybercrime by penetrating modern means of communication, ways to confront it, and introducing the strict penalties for this crime.

He pointed out that the aim of holding the symposium is also to enhance awareness among groups of society in general, and the segment of students in particular, as a group of professors specialized in this field will participate in the symposium, and the possibility of participating in the symposium is available via the electronic link announced on the social media platforms of Sharjah Police.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

