The program “Aman, My Country”, prepared by the Department of Media and Public Relations in the Sharjah Police, every Monday morning, discussed a number of diverse topics through its various stations, and the participating guests spoke from inside the studio, and through the phone call about the negative impact of bikes that do not adhere to security laws. and road safety.

The guest of the program, Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, touched on the security role of the leadership and its efforts to enhance security and safety, through annual traffic security plans that included traffic campaigns, and awareness-raising aimed at preserving the safety of those who go to wilderness areas.

He called on members of the public to enjoy their time when visiting these areas, to abide by the instructions and directives issued by the security authorities in order to preserve their security and safety, and to report any practices or behaviors that lead to their insecurity or threaten their security and safety. The program included telephone interventions, in which the acting head of the Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station, Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali bin Haider, spoke about the success of the security campaign that was organized last November, and the monitoring of about 450 bikes of all kinds.

While the Head of the Programs and Activities Department at the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Hayat Al Ali, spoke about the authority’s role in preserving and protecting the environment, and spreading awareness of the importance of preserving it in the community, reviewing the most important guidelines that must be adhered to by those who use wilderness areas, especially cyclists, Which will preserve the environment and wilderness areas.



