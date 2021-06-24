The Sharjah Police General Command has launched the “General Secondary Package” for students of the twelfth grade graduates, represented in the “issuance of a criminal status certificate” service, and the “opening a traffic file” service, in addition to its distinguished proactive services package to make customers happy. This came with the aim of providing smart services to customers. From the category of twelfth grade graduates, in an effort to enable them to complete their transactions with minimal effort, making the customer’s journey easier and more flexible.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, stated that the launch of this package came in cooperation with the strategic partners from the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Education Council, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and the Sharjah Driving Institute, in implementation of government directives in this regard, and its belief in the importance of this integrative relationship. With partners, in providing proactive services that achieve happiness for customers at the state level.

He added that the General Command places the happiness of its customers at the center of its attention; By understanding their needs, anticipating their ideas, creating proactive services for them that exceed their expectations, and translating the concept of proactiveness in providing services into reality, following the approach of an ambitious proactive country that looks forward to the future, and instills the concept of happiness for everyone who lives on its land.

Al Shamsi praised the efforts of the employees of the Customer Happiness Service Centers, calling on them to redouble their efforts to make customers happy, in order to enhance the quality of life for members of the community, and to ensure the speedy completion of their transactions, in order to reduce the customer’s journey time, by providing services that exceed expectations.



