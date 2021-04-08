Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

A delegation from the Sharjah Police General Command was briefed on the best practices applied in the “operations rooms”, during its visit to the Command and Control Center in Al Ain City, affiliated to the Operations Department of the Central Operations Sector of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Naseeb Al-Minhali, Director of the Command and Control Center in Al Ain, stressed during his reception of the delegation, the two leaders’ keenness to enhance cooperation between them in support of common goals in the areas of police work, and gave a general explanation on work procedures by following the best mechanisms and advanced technologies in the fields of police and security work.

The delegation, headed by Lt. Col. Muhammad Ahmad Al-Nuaimi, Head of the Operations Department of Sharjah Police, was introduced to the services provided by the Operations Section, the applied standards, benchmarking, and the exchange of experiences and information.

He praised the efforts of the Command and Control Center in Al Ain City in applying best practices in operating rooms and making them have great experiences in this field, and their endeavor to get to know these experiences closely, and he praised the joint cooperation, and pictures were taken and a memorial shield was presented to the delegation on the occasion of this visit.