The Sharjah Police General Command intensified its security and traffic efforts during the rainy weather fluctuations that the country witnessed on Friday morning, as it dealt with a package of preventive precautionary measures within its plans for readiness and preparedness in coordination with its concerned partners (Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, Rafid Vehicle Solutions Company, Authority Roads and Transportation in Sharjah, Marwan General Contracting Company), in enhancing traffic security and safety on the roads.

The Director General of Central Operations, Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, confirmed the readiness of Sharjah Police personnel around the clock to deal with weather depressions, in accordance with their previously prepared plans for dealing with emergency and non-emergency cases, explaining that traffic patrols have been distributed on internal and external roads; To deal with any emergency situation and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, especially on roads that witness traffic congestion as a result of rainwater accumulations, it has also enhanced the readiness of its security personnel in the operations room to receive calls 24 hours a day, through the number /999/ designated for emergency cases and the number /901/ Designated for non-emergency cases.

The Director General of the General Department of Central Operations at Sharjah Police called on the public to exercise caution and caution during weather fluctuations, to stay away from valley areas where water collects and runoff, to leave sufficient distance between vehicles, and not to be occupied with other than the road to avoid accidents occurring, and to immediately report any accidents via the notification number. Emergency.